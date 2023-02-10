Oppo Find N2 Flip sounds like Samsung’s worst nightmare – and it hits the UK soon

Oppo has given UK fans a sneak peak at the Find N2 Flip phone, ahead of its long awaited UK launch on February 15

The Find N2 Flip looks certain to be a major and much-needed contender to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip range, which has dominated the rebirth of the flip phone form factor in the last few years.

Oppo will bring to the party a phone with a much larger cover screen than is present on the Galaxy Z Flip Fold 4, which will allow users to do more without flipping open to reveal the inner display.

Oppo isn’t ready to reveal the precise size and resolution on that front yet, but says the outer display will give users the “clearest preview of your selfies with its vertical cover screen, which is the largest on any flip phone.” It says there’ll be “playful flourishes and powerful tools and widgets, so you can do more without opening your Flip.”

The company also seems to be quite excited about the new flexion hinge, which underpins the folding display. That hinge is thinner, smaller and stronger than the predecessor within the original Find Flip. Hopefully that means we’ll see an even slighter gap between the two halves when folded in half, which seems to be a major target of this year’s foldables, including the forthcoming Honour Magic Vs.

Again, there are no precise specifications available to the public yet, but Oppo has also promised the largest battery to sit within a flip phone, which will also benefit from that pacy SUPERVOOC flash charging which we’ve seen on the company’s standard flagships. We’ll get those speeds clarified next week.

Oppo is also promising a “flagship camera system” with Hasselblad tech on board, and a speedy MediaTek Dinensity 9000+ chipset.

The Find N2 Flip will be officially unveiled in all its glory at Oppo’s London event on Wednesday February 15 at 2:30pm GMT.