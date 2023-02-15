Oppo Find N2 Flip compact foldable launched globally

Oppo has announced the global launch of the Find N2 Flip foldable phone.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip was initially launched in China back in mid-December, but the company has just held an event to announce the global launch of its compact foldable.

It represents the brand’s first step into foldables on a global scale. With a compact clamshell form factor, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is clearly taking aim at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and it packs a number of features that appear to trump the current market leader.

Most noticeable straight off the bat is something Oppo is calling “the largest cover screen on any flip phone”. This external 3.26-inch display essentially resembles a miniature version of a normal smartphone display, making for a much easier to use viewfinder for those high-quality selfies using the main camera.

This touch-sensitive Cover Screen also supports up to six notifications in one view, as well as enabling you to respond to notifications directly without opening the phone.

The main screen is a 6.8-inch FHD+ (2520 × 1080) E6 AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits.

Another notable point here is the Oppo Find N2 Flip’s design. It features polished aluminium sides and a micro-etched wave pattern across the hinge, while it weighs 191g and measures 7.45mm thick when open.

The Find N2 Flip also features a second-generation Flexion Hinge which is extremely compact. It means there’s no gap when closed, and a much shallowed crease when open.

Another way in which the Oppo Find N2 Flip is taking the fight to Samsung is with its camera set-up. Often a point of compromise with foldable phones, the N2 Flip features a 50MP main camera backed by a large Sony IMX890 image sensor.

This is supported by an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide and a 32MP selfie camera, though as explained, that Cover Screen should lead you to rely on the latter rather less. Oppo has taken advantage of its Hasselblad partnership (like its OnePlus stablemate) for pro-grade colours, a full Professional Mode, and an XPAN mode for extremely wide, cinematic shots.

That smaller hinge has enabled the inclusion of a 4,300mAh battery, which is pretty large for a flip phone (the Flip 4 only manages a 3,700mAh cell). This is supported by 44W charging support.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by a Dimensity 9000+ processor. No, this isn’t equivalent to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in power, but it is the same chip as can be found in the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, so it’s plenty capable.

Oppo is promising 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security support, which is up from 3 and 4 years respectively.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is available to pre-order now, and will go on sale on March 2 in a choice of Astral Black and Moonlight Purple. It’s priced very aggressively at £849, which is £50 less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.