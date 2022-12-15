 large image

Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip foldables announced

Oppo has announced the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip foldable phones at its Oppo Inno 2022 launch event.

The Oppo Find N2 is the expected follow-up to the Oppo Find N, a full-sized foldable in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 mould. The Oppo Find N2 Flip, however, is the company’s first attempt at a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4-like compact foldable.

Starting with the Oppo Find N2, it offers the company’s second generation Flexion Hinge, which uses carbon fibre and high-strength alloy used in aviation. Oppo claims that it’s thinner, lighter, and smarter than before, with an “almost invisible” crease line that’s 67% narrower. It also boast the ability to hold a position at any angle between 45 and 125 degrees.

The Oppo Find N2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is an interesting choice. It’s no longer the top chip from Qualcomm, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 now making its way into phones.

Its design has developed from the original, taking on more of an iPhone-like flat-edged look, albeit with a nod to the original’s bulging camera module. The back can be specified in either glass (Green or matte White) or vegan leather (classic Black).

Oppo has managed to make a lighter foldable than before, just 237g in Green and White, and 233g in Black with vegan leather. It’s also slimmer at 14.6mm when closed, with no hinge gap.

On the screen front, the Oppo Find N2 supplies two. The main internal LTPO AMOLED screen is a 7.1-inch 1920 × 1792 panel with a 9:8.4 landscape orientation, together with a 120Hz top refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1550 nits.

The external display is a 5.54-inch AMOLED with a 17.7:9 aspect ratio and a 1350 nits peak brightness.

There’s a triple camera system here, with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor leading the way, accompanied by a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto. All benefit from Oppo’s Hasselblad partnerships, with 10-bit RAW support and integrated Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution colour science.

The Oppo Find N2 is powered by a 4520mAh battery, and ships with a 67W SUPERVOOC charger, which charges up to 37% in just 10 minutes.

As for the Oppo Find N2 Flip, it offers “the largest cover screen on any flip phone” in a supposedly more practical portrait orientation. It lets you view up to six notifications at a time and get better photo previews. The Flip also benefits from the same second-generation Flexion Hinge technology as the Find N2.

The Find N2 Flip is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, which is the same chip that powers the Asus ROG Phone 6D. It’s an extremely capable processor, in other words.

You also get a a 4300mAh battery, which according to Oppo ensures that it’s “the first flip-style foldable smartphone with all-day battery life”.

While the Oppo Find N2 Flip is launching in China today, the company promises that it will come to global markets, including most European countries, early next year. Global availability for the Oppo Find N2 will follow, as will pricing information for both.

