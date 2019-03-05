Oppo F11 Pro arrives loaded with OnePlus 7 clues

Oppo has announced the F11 Pro smartphone, with an all-screen display and a pop-up selfie camera.

The new device from the Chinese manufacturer, which has a 6.58-inch screen. However, it could be most interesting to westerners due to the OnePlus 7 design clues on offer. Rumours have suggested the OnePlus 7 will feature the pop-up snapper currently being touted by stablemates like Vivo and Oppo.

The F11 Pro’s predecessor, the F7 gave us a OnePlus 6 preview with its waterdrop notch, so it makes sense folks are looking to the F11 for clues here. However, beyond the design, the OnePlus 7 should be much different to Oppo’s latest.

Oppo F11 Pro specs

The new smartphone features a 1080p display with a 90% screen to body ratio. Doing the heavy lifting is a MediaTek Helio P70 processor. That is backed by unto 6GB of RAM and a fast-charging (OPPO VOOC 3.0) 4,000mAh battery. The phone comes with up to 128GB of built-in storage.

There’s a rear-facing fingerprint sensor for security, while the connectivity is handled by a microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack for old time’s sake.

In terms of software it is running Android 9 Pie running beneath the firm’s ColorOS 6 user interface.

Oppo F11 Pro cameras

That distinctive pop-up selfie camera delivers a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.79 lens. That’s backed by a dual rear camera with a whopping 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera.

Oppo F11 Pro price and release date

The handset was announced at a launch event in India, where the primary release will take place next week. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of online storage will go on sale for Rs. 24,990, which is around £269. There’s no concrete news yet on the launch in other territories, but it’s unlikely that the handset will ever go on sale in the US and UK.

