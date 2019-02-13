Oppo F11 Pro gets teased with a 48-megapixel camera

Oppo’s expected to unveil a number of new devices at the MWC 2019 trade show slated for the end of February but following a gamut of rumours and leaks, the company has already confirmed the existence of one new device that might make an appearance in Barcelona, the Oppo F11 Pro.

In a teaser video posted on Oppo’s official Twitter account (originally spotted by Sparrow News), the tagline tied to the phone reads “Brilliant portrait in low light”, alluding to the phone’s supposedly impressive low light shooting credentials and the potential for enhanced depth perception, conventionally used for adding bokeh (background blur) around a subject in-shot.

As mentioned in the video, the F11 Pro is slated to boast a sizeable 48-megapixel main camera sensor – likely the Sony IMX586, as used by the likes of the Honor View 20, although Samsung’s ISOCELL GM1 could also be on the table.

More megapixels doesn’t guarantee better low light performance but based on Oppo’s claims, the F11 Pro may well employ pixel binning to combine the data from multiple pixels in order to achieve a better quality, but lower resolution, final image (a trick also used by the View 20).

Based on another recent Oppo F11 Pro leak published by 91mobiles, the phone is also expected to boast a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, however, with the included press render (at the top of this article) showcasing an almost bezel-free, notch-free display, the front camera is expected to appear as part of a motorised pop-up mechanism, not unlike the Vivo Nex S.

Other rumoured specs include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage but we’ll only be sure when the phone formally launches.

Currently, Oppo has only given us a curt “coming soon” as part of the F11 Pro’s teaser video, and what’s more, the brand’s Twitter account continues to deflect questions regarding arrival date, hardware and pricing from eager fans, only really extending the original sentiment with cryptic ‘wait and see’-style responses.