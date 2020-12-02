Oppo confirms 2021 Find X flagship will boast the Snapdragon 888

Oppo has confirmed that its upcoming Find X series flagship will be ‘one of the first’ to release with the newly-announced Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Oppo was quick to confirm the news, shortly after Qualcomm unveiled the 5G-focussed chipset at its annual Tech Summit event.

While full specs of both the chipset and the upcoming Oppo phone have yet to be divulged, we do know the next Find X – likely the Find X3 and Find X3 Pro – will be coming in Q1 next year.

In a press release, Oppo said “the new Find X smartphone series will push the boundaries of display and camera” which points to another high-end flagship in the same as the excellent Find X2 Pro.

“Qualcomm Technologies’ latest Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform offers huge improvements to 5G, imaging and AI experience. We are excited to be one of the first to release flagship smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 888 in the first quarter of 2021″ said Alen Wu, OPPO Vice President and President of Global Sales.

Related: Best phones

Qualcomm has yet to formally unveil the full specs of the successor to the Snapdragon 865, however we do know it’ll have integrated 5G, a focus on high-end imaging and gaming. We’d also expect it to use the same 5nm architecture as the Apple A14 Bionic and Kirin 9000, however this has yet to be officially confirmed.

Both Xiaomi and Realme have also announced they will be releasing Snapdragon 888 phones in early 2021 and it’s expected most of the big flagships in the next 12 months will utilise the chipset. Rumours have suggested Samsung is bringing forward the release date of its Galaxy S21 to January and it’s to be expected at least some versions of this will again use Qualcomm’s silicon.

The Find X3 has a lot to live up to, as we were huge fans of the Find X2 Pro. We even awarded it the prestigious Phone of the Year award at the Trusted Reviews Awards.

Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…