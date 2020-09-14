Oppo announces the latest updates to ColorOS with Android 11

Android 11 finally landed on September 8, leaving many non-Pixel users wondering when their phone would see the OS update.

Luckily for Oppo users, the company has just announced the latest edition of ColorOS, including plenty of new customisation features coming to version 8 – or is it 11? – of the OEM.

The first difference you might notice about ColorOS 11 is the change in naming conventions. Oppo has skipped ColorOS 8, 9 and 10 to limit confusion, placing Oppo’s updates more in line with the Android version they’re based on.

One new feature created in collaboration with Google is Three-Finger Translate. You’ll soon be able to use Oppo’s three finger screenshot feature to capture a specific piece of text in any app, web page or image and open it directly in Google Lens to translate.

Oppo also has tons of new customisation features in store. You can now customise your always-on display by creating your own unique pattern. All you need to do is tap, drag or swipe your finger to make one-of-a-kind animations to display on your phone. Likewise, you can use Oppo’s customisable wallpaper feature to generate colourful backgrounds from photos.

Customisable colour schemes allow you to choose your favourite shades from ten colours across five colour schemes and apply them to controls and icons for a consistent look across your smartphone.

Even dark mode is getting easier to personalise, introducing three different dark colour schemes with on and off timers as well as sunrise and sunset timers.

As far as audio goes, you can create your own ringtone by sliding your finger across a panel to choose musical instruments, tones and a rhythm. There’s also a feature called Tone Tunes that, rather than bombarding you with the same chime every time your group chat blows up, links consecutive notifications together to form one cohesive melody.

There are also some practical additions to the OS, including a new smart home Device Control menu and FlexDrop, which allows you to resize windows and access two apps at once. For example, you can watch a video while scrolling through social media, or shrink down the Uber app to keep an eye on how close your driver is while messaging friends.

Super Power Saving Mode allows users to choose six apps to run in low-battery situations, while Battery Guard prevents damage caused by prolonged charging by pausing at 80% at night, and continuing to reach 100% by the time you wake up.

The update also includes all the privacy controls available on Android 11, including one-time permission and scoped storage.

ColorOS 11 will be available to download on the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro in December, while Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite users will be able to access the update from Q1 2021. A72, A52, A91, Reno2 Z, Reno Z, Reno2, Reno 10x Zoom, Reno, A5 2020 and A9 2020 users can also expect to see the update in the future, with the timeframe yet to be announced.

