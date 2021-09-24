OPPO is bringing a new phone to the A Series, the A16s, a new sleek handset that will be available for just £159.

OPPO seems to be adding a new family member to its A Series of phones; this time, the A16s, which comes with a triple camera and will be on sale for £159.

The A16s is powered by ColorOS 11.1, which comes prepackaged with features like FlexDrop, which makes it easier for users to switch and multitask between apps.

The OPPO A16s also comes with Google Nearby compatibility, which allows users to share photos and media at just the click of a button.

This smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery, and also comes with modes like the Super Power Saving Mode, Super Night-time Standby and Optimised Overnight Charging, to name a few.

This should allow for more flexibility while using the phone, and fewer runs to a charging point, as the A16s consumes minimal battery while it’s in standby mode and while in use.

Looking at the camera, the A16s packs three cameras; the main 13MP sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 1MP macro camera. It claims the setup should allow for any budding photographers to get some quality snaps on the go, and the 8MP front sensor should be great for taking selfies or joining the occasional Zoom call from home.

However, based on our experience using other affordable phones with similar rear cameras, we’re not expecting much from the depth and macro sensors.

It also features the AI-powered Dazzle Colour Mode, which automatically adjusts saturation and contrast ratios, so your photos should have more colour and depth.

The OPPO A16s comes in two finishes: Crystal Black and Pearl Blue. It has 3D curved edges and a compact build, which should make it easy to hold and navigate.

This smartphone will be available from 24 September this year and will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for £159. You can snag on Amazon, EE or on OPPO’s own eStore.