Oppo announces it’s new Assisted Reality glasses, the Oppo Air Glass

It’s Oppo’s Inno Day 2021 and the tech brand has just unveiled a brand new wearable – the Oppo Air Glass.

The Air Glass is a pair of Assisted Reality (aR) glasses from the Chinese tech giant. Unlike Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, the Air Glass don’t change what you see through their lenses. Rather, they layer information over what you’re already seeing, making it possible to access additional information without pulling out your phone or another device.

The Air Glass is a lightweight device, weighing just 30g, and is available as a silver half-frame or a black full-frame to better accommodate prescription glasses-wearers, including those with myopia and hypermetropia. Both versions are also available in two sizes.

The glasses work alongside the Oppo Watch 2 or any Oppo smartphone running ColorOS 11 or beyond, using the Smart Glass App.

You can use touch, voice, hand motions or head movements to control it, with hand movements allowing you to confirm, cancel and move between application cards, a nod of the head able to open notifications and a shake telling the glasses you want to close them.

The glasses support a range of apps, including weather, calendar, health, teleprompter and navigation apps. You can even pair the glasses with a second set to see real-time translations in front of your eyes when holding conversations in English and Chinese.

The Air Glass is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdrgaon Wear 4100 chipset and take advantage of Oppo’s own Spark Micro Projector, which is capable of delivering up to 3 millions nits of brightness.

The glasses offer around three hours of active use, or 20 hours on standby.

“OPPO has been exploring the possibilities of Extended Reality (XR) for a long time, and we have now created a smart glass product that is truly within the reach of consumers”, said Oppo VP and head of the Oppo Research Institute, Levin Liu.

“OPPO Air Glass is set to revolutionise the way we view and consume information. With OPPO Air Glass, the world will never look the same again”.

Oppo also announced the new, self-designed MariSilicon X during its Inno Day keynote. The first Oppo-made NPU will power the image processing in the Find X Series in 2022.

The Oppo Air Glass and custom frame accessories will be available to buy in Black or White from Q1 2022. However, don’t get your hopes up if you live here in the UK – the glasses will only be available in China at launch.