Oppo and Dynaudio team up for Enco X ANC earbuds

OPPO has announced a new headphone as part of its Acoustics family range, teaming up with Dynaudio to create the Enco X true wireless earbuds

OPPO, which is one of the biggest smart device brands around, has announced the Enco X wireless noise cancelling headphones, sitting as the flagship headphone in its Acoustics family. Launching alongside the OPPO Watch 46mm LTE, OPPO claims the headphones and watch form part of the “ultimate smart kit.”

The headphones’ audio performance are the result of a partnership with Dynaudio. Nominally known for their expertise in the loudspeaker market, the Enco X represents the first time we can remember the Danish brand working on a pair of headphones.

The Enco X earbuds offer “professional audio quality”, wireless charging and touch controls. Battery life in each earbud is four hours with ANC on and 25 hours in total with the USB-C charging case. Bluetooth connectivity is apparently 5.2 (the first product we’ve seen to have 5.2) and an IP54 rating, which protects it from a bit of dust and water. Qi wireless charging is supported via the case.

Oppo refers to the audio as “best-in-class audio quality”, featuring 6mm dual drivers tuned by Dynaudio. SBC and AAC codecs are supported, as well as LHDC. LHDC stands for Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec and supports Hi-res Audio up to 24-bit/96kHz. As LHDC is still relatively new it isn’t widely supported by devices for the time being. Active noise cancellation is powered by a dual-microphone system with the headphones also featuring support for a transparency mode, allowing the listener to be aware of their surroundings.

Available in black and white finishes, the OPPO Enco X noise cancelling headphones have a price of £169 and will be available to purchase from Friday 20th November on Amazon and OPPO’s website.

