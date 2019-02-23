Oppo’s 10x lossless zoom camera phone launching this Summer

During the company’s ‘Get Closer’ special event ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Oppo’s Product Manager, Chuck Wang showcased the company’s forthcoming 10x lossless zoom camera technology, but the phone it’s attached to isn’t ready for prime time just yet.

Oppo has been teasing a major camera innovation in its smartphone portfolio for some time and its 2019 MWC launch event gave us the most in-depth look at the technology in question, destined for its next big smartphone release.

In truth, many (TrustedReviews included) were hoping to see the much-talked-about Oppo F11 Pro finally formally launch. Unfortunately, no such hardware was brought out on stage, with Oppo instead talking at length about the zoom capabilities of its new camera module, while also announcing its 5G partnership with a number of global carriers.

The F11 Pro is slated to boast a 48-megapixel main camera and the showcase at Oppo’s event also shared in this trait, suggesting that the Pro is the most likely recipient of this new triple sensor setup. Oppo’s latest tech demo consisted of an OIS-laden 48-megapixel primary sensor (likely the IMX586 used by the Honor View 20), a 16mm, 120-degree super-wide-angle lens and a 160mm telephoto sensor, also with OIS (optical image stabilisation).

It’s this third sensor, not the 48-megapixel unit that Oppo is fussing over and it’s easy to see why based on our initial experience with the test hardware. The sample images presented on stage and the demo devices sporting this impressive triple-camera array both promise unprecedented quality from images at up to 10x lossless zoom (although the demo units offered up to a maximum 20x magnification – albeit at a loss in quality).

To achieve such impressive zoom capabilities in such a small space Oppo detailed its periscopic camera arrangement, which features a stabilised prism, an enlarged sensor and a multi-lens array which includes D-cut lenses in order to keep thickness down.

Collectively the setup should set a new precedent for smartphone photography standards but without any confirmation from Oppo, it’s unclear when a phone packing this setup will actually make its debut. The company previously showcased a (5x lossless zoom) periscopic phone camera demo at Mobile World Congress 2017.

Huawei has already set a launch date of March 26 for its upcoming P30 smartphone series, so if Oppo rests on its laurels too long, one of its biggest rivals might the ones to get a phone with a periscopic camera to market first.

Excited for lossless zoom or is this a feature you can do without?