Opera pokes fun at giant iPhone XS Max with launch of Touch on iOS

Opera Touch is now available on iOS, and to mark the occasion, Opera has decided to have a little fun at Apple’s expense.

Touch launched on Android back in April, and its main draw is that it’s optimised for one-handed use.

As Opera explains: “The new [6.5-inch] iPhone XS Max has nearly twice the display size of the original iPhone that premiered in 2007. We believe that this shift in size calls for big changes in browser design.

“With Opera Touch we made it faster and easier to browse the web when on the go. This is especially useful when you’re using a smartphone with a large display.”

Its killer feature is the Fast Action Button, a circular menu that pops up at the bottom of the screen to provide easy access to your most recent tabs and search.

There’s also a built-in ad blocker, protection from cryptojacking (which is becoming a common problem), and Flow, which makes it easier to switch from mobile to desktop browsing.

The company is making no secret of the fact it thinks Touch is a far better option than Safari, and it has created a couple of short videos to drill home the point.

“According to data from StatCounter, only five out of every 100 iOS users in the US currently choose to divert from their device’s default browser, Safari,” said Opera.

“We’ve witnessed this situation before with a web browser reaching a dominant market position. This slows a web browser’s progress.

“That’s precisely why we want to propose something new: a carefully designed browser that gives iPhone users a better web experience on their beautiful phones.” You can download Opera Touch for iOS here.

