Free VPN? New Opera browser update is a Chrome killer in so many ways

Google’s Chrome might be the world’s most popular browser, but rival Opera has just released a tasty update – one that comes complete with a free VPN and built-in cryptocurrency wallet.

Opera version 60, or Opera Reborn 3, is now available for Mac, Windows and Linux.

The company is touting its latest software as the first true next-gen browser, due to the addition of a free native VPN and an integrated cryptocurrency wallet.

Users are also promised souped-up privacy controls and something called ‘Web 3’, which is basically geek potty-talk for blockchain support – hence the baked-in crypto wallet.

Introducing the new features on its blog, Opera writes:

“We believe these features should constitute the new standard of browsing and that users shouldn’t settle for anything less. After all, the browser remains the most important application through which you interact with the Web over many hours each day. “At Opera, we want to improve the quality, privacy and security of your web browsing and to give you access to features other browsers don’t yet have.”

This intriguing crypto wallet feature won’t work in the Opera web browser alone, though, but rather sync with the user’s Opera Android app. The authentication process and notifications will therefore still be handled via smartphone.

The latest version of Opera also features something of an aesthetic overhaul, with the new Opera featuring a borderless design available in both light and dark themes.

Whatever your personal pick for best web browser, we can safely say this looks like a release well worth checking out – and one that might even make a convert out of the most hardened Chrome user.

