Opera Air is a web browser offering mindful relief from life online

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Erstwhile web browser maker Opera has launched a new Opera Air browser that’s designed to give users a little relief from the perils of a life spent constantly online.

Open Air is, according to the developer, the world’s first browser made “with mindfulness at its core” and is designed to facilitate a “focused, balanced and stress-free” experience on the web.

The new browser encourages users to take mindful breaks to recharge and offers guided exercises that can restore their minds. These include meditations, breathing exercises, exercises to relieve, neck stiffness, and full body scans.

Opera Air also offers Boots to stimulate brain waves, through “binaural beats and sound to boost creativity, relieve stress, stay focused, and more.” Binaural beats involve playing two slightly different frequencies in each ear. That enables your brain to pick up on a third ‘phantom’ beat which can have effects like improved focus or relaxation.

These soundscapes, such as Positive Mood, feature multiple customisable elements, while you can also pick how long the sessions last for. Both Boosts and break reminders sit within a version of Opera’s signature floating sidebar, while you’ll also find shortcuts to messaging apps and the Opera Aria AI assistant.

“We were looking for a way to get some calm back in our digital lives,” said product manager Mohamed Salah (no, not that one). “As we started building this browser, I felt and realised I needed it for myself too.”

Opera added: “Everything we built is grounded in research and proven methods. Practical time-tested techniques to improve productivity, boost creativity and support wellbeing.”

Opera Air is available to download now.

Help for when going offline isn’t an option

It’s easy to say “spend less time online” if someone tells you their digital world is getting too much for their mental health, or they’re struggling with focus and productivity. However, for some people, dramatically reducing the time they spend in the digital realm isn’t that straightforward.

Their professional lives demand they’re at computers, networking on phones, managing social media accounts, and so much more. So, while the idea of a web browser offering relief from the online world seems like an oxymoron, Opera Air could be a very useful tool for those who just can’t.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

