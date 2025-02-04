Opera Air is a web browser offering mindful relief from life online

Erstwhile web browser maker Opera has launched a new Opera Air browser that’s designed to give users a little relief from the perils of a life spent constantly online.

Open Air is, according to the developer, the world’s first browser made “with mindfulness at its core” and is designed to facilitate a “focused, balanced and stress-free” experience on the web.

Get a discounted PS5 Slim while you can Now’s your chance to sell your PS4 and upgrade to a PS5 Slim with a disc drive included, all for a reduced cost. Amazon

Save £20

Now £459.99 View Deal

The new browser encourages users to take mindful breaks to recharge and offers guided exercises that can restore their minds. These include meditations, breathing exercises, exercises to relieve, neck stiffness, and full body scans.

Opera Air also offers Boots to stimulate brain waves, through “binaural beats and sound to boost creativity, relieve stress, stay focused, and more.” Binaural beats involve playing two slightly different frequencies in each ear. That enables your brain to pick up on a third ‘phantom’ beat which can have effects like improved focus or relaxation.

These soundscapes, such as Positive Mood, feature multiple customisable elements, while you can also pick how long the sessions last for. Both Boosts and break reminders sit within a version of Opera’s signature floating sidebar, while you’ll also find shortcuts to messaging apps and the Opera Aria AI assistant.

“We were looking for a way to get some calm back in our digital lives,” said product manager Mohamed Salah (no, not that one). “As we started building this browser, I felt and realised I needed it for myself too.”

Opera added: “Everything we built is grounded in research and proven methods. Practical time-tested techniques to improve productivity, boost creativity and support wellbeing.”

Opera Air is available to download now.