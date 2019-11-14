Opera 65 will name and shame whoever is tracking you

Opera has just put out the latest version of its browser, Opera 65, which includes an improved tracker blocker. The tool now displays the number of trackers you have blocked, and lists the culprits to boot.

While this feature was present in the previous version of Opera, the naming and shaming facet is new, and could potentially highlight which sites are the worst for trying to snoop on your online activities.

You can access the tool via the Easy setup menu or in the browser’s settings. You also have the option of toggling the blocker on and off for individual sites, in case there are any sites that you actually do want tracking your late-night internet activities. Seems unlikely but okay.

The handy little tool works by detecting specific tracker scripts and blocking them as you browse.

The only potential downside we can see to this is if websites up their game and refuse to load for anyone with this kind of tracker-blocking installed, which is something we’ve already seen with ad-blocking software. Fingers crossed that they don’t catch on for now.

In addition to highlighting the growing number of online trackers, the tool also claims to speed up page loading times by up to 20%. Combined with the browser’s heavy-duty in-build ad-blocker, overall loading time could be improved by 76%. Not bad at all.

As well as the improved tracker tool, Opera has given its address bar and bookmarks a makeover. The new design features a dimmed-out version of the website in the background while you type in the address bar, which should help tired eyes focus, and the bookmark section has been pushed over to the left.

You can download the new Opera 65 browser here.

