Ooni Volt 12 brings pizza making indoors

Ooni, the company behind the wildly successful pizza ovens, has made the move indoors with its new Volt 12 pizza oven.

The first product in the range certified for indoor use, the Volt 12 is a plug-in oven, that uses electricity, rather than gas or wood, to deliver the high heat required for making proper pizza.

Not that the Volt 12 is limited to indoor use. Its IPX4 rating (protection against splashing water) means that the oven can also be plugged in outdoors, making it the most versatile product in the company’s range.

High heat

Making quality pizza is all about the heat, which traditional ovens can’t deliver. Impressively, the Volt 12 can hit a maximum temperature of 450C, which is enough to cook a Neopolitan-style pizza, up to 12-inches, in just 90 seconds. That’s true, as we’ve seen the oven used at the product’s launch in London.

To add flexibility, both for cooking different styles of pizza as well as bread and meats, the Volt 12 has an adjustable temperature dial and can drop down as low as 150C.

Internally, the volt has two heating elements: one at the bottom that heats the stone and one at the top for cooking ingredients. With the balance control, you can control how much power goes into each element, adjusting for the style of pizza and the ingredients on top.

A Boost function speeds up the time it takes to reheat the stone so that multiple pizzas can be cooked in succession, with the last as good as the first.

Triple-glazed glass

Fitting on any countertop, the Ooni Volt 12 has been designed with safety in mind, with an insulated case that prevents the oven from getting too hot on the outside.

To aid cooking, the Volt 12 has a triple-glazed borosilicate glass door, which locks the heat inside the oven but lets you see how your pizza is cooking.



Weighing 18kg, the oven isn’t too heavy and can be carried outside easily enough or even packed away when not in use.

The Ooni Volt 12 is available now and costs £799 direct from Ooni.

Ooni Karu 12G Multi-fuel

Ooni has also announced the Ooni Karu 12G multi-fuel pizza oven. Taking some of the design and technical DNA of the Ooni Karu 16, this new pizza oven has been built to deliver freshly-cooked pizzas in as little as 60 seconds.

Reaching an internal temperature of 500C, this pizza oven can be powered by natural wood, with a large fuel basket, or it can be used with gas via the optional gas burner attachment. From cold, the oven can be ready to cook in just 15 minutes.

As with the Volt 12, the Karu 12G can cook up to 12-inch pizzas, and it also has a triple-pane borosilicate glass door, so you can watch your pizza cook.

This pizza oven has a thermometer in the side, which has been calibrated to show the temperature in the centre of the oven.

Designed for outdoor use, the Karu 12G is portable and weighs 15.5kg. It’s available for pre-order for £379 via the Ooni website.