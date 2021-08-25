OnlyFans drops porn ban plan after huge backlash

OnlyFans’ financially-enforced penchant for prudishness is over before it began. The subscription-based content creators’ platform has reversed its earlier decision to ban sexually explicit material on October 1.

Just a week after announcing it would be outlawing porn due to pressure from the financial institutions it works with, OnlyFans has said it has “suspended” the policy change. Judging by the comments made by the company today, the word ‘cancelled’ might be more apt.

Amid accusations of betrayal from content creators, and others accusing the company of “selling out” the people that brought it to the fore, OnlyFans says it will still provide a “home for all creators.”

In a statement to The Verge, OnlyFans said “changes are no longer required due to banking partners’ assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators.”

Effectively, the financial muscle has said they’re ok with profiting from pornography after all and everything can continue as normal.

In the initial statement on Twitter, the company wrote: “Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

The company said it will communicate the change to the changes in an email shortly.

OnlyFans’ rapid rise came largely via the NSFW creators, who have been able to take ownership of their own content output and gained loyal followings via the site. Naturally, OnlyFans has taken a piece of whatever they make, and with that comes a billion dollar valuation.

The company had initially said it would still allow nude photos, but was planning to take the company in a purer direction, so no porn. A cynic might wonder whether it was a publicity stunt all along. Not us though…