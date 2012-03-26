Onkyo Issues Product Recall

A number of products from Onkyo’s 2011 line-up have been recalled. It’s a potential PR blow for the company, generally renowned for the quality of its Hi-Fi goods, but it’s responding to the problem in the right way – with a free repair service.

Onkyo has issued statement saying that some of its “products [produced] between November 2011 and January 2012” have problems, featuring below-par components. These have led to problems and glitches in a number of Onkyo’s home theatre boxes. Worried you might have a duff unit? Here are the model numbers reportedly affected –

• TX-8050

• TX-NR1009

• TX-NR5009

• TX-NR609

• TX-NR709

• TX-NR809

• TX-SR309

Talking to What-HiFi, Onkyo tried to reassure customers, saying that only a “very small number” of units will be affected, and that this drastic action is about the company “looking after our customers.” If you think you might be affected, you can go to the Onkyo website, where a product recall form will tell you whether you have a duffer – after entering its serial number.

Onkyo says that there’s no obligation to return your Onkyo goods, and that the guarantee will be honoured regardless, should another problem bob up to the surface in the future. The turnaround time for the free repair service is around two weeks.

via What-HiFi