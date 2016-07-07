OnePlus X is out of stock, but is it really dead forever?

OnePlus has reassured customers that its OnePlus X smartphone won’t be out of stock forever.
Yesterday, it emerged that all OnePlus X models were completely out of stock on the official OnePlus store. Once customers ordered the device, it prompted the following message:
“We regret to inform you that the OnePlus X you ordered is out of stock at the moment, and there is no plan for replenishment. We will cancel your order and you will receive a refund in 5 working days.”
This led to concern that the phone, launched in October last year, would never again be available for purchase. But OnePlus – which recently launched the new OnePlus 3 – has since released a statement confirming that some models of the handset will be available in the future:
The OnePlus X Ceramic was the most expensive of the trio of devices, and is still only available in a limited edition run of 10,000 devices in Europe. The Champagne, meanwhile, is identical to the (cheaper-than-Ceramic) OnePlus X Onyx in all but colour. Unfortunately, if you wanted the Champagne OnePlus X but didn’t buy it, you’re now out of luck.
The OnePlus X launched on October 29, 2015, three months after the launch of the OnePlus 2. It was the company’s third-ever handset, and the first mid-range entry from the two-year-old Chinese phone maker.
