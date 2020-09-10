OnePlus Watch could be more Galaxy Watch than Apple Watch

OnePlus’ rumoured first smartwatch will arrive with a circular display, according to a new leak this week.

The mobile manufacturer has long been expected to enter the smartwatch arena, but with a square display akin to its stablemate the Oppo Watch, which has a design that closely (to put it kindly) resembles the Apple Watch.

However, it appears the device may be more akin to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch than the bestselling Apple Watch. A new leak from Twitter user @MAxJmb features a not-so-cryptic hint about the shape. It makes our brains hurt a little bit but you get the idea.

We’d have relatively high confidence in this leak, given Max J. has a good record when it comes to OnePlus, having been one of the main sources for OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Z leaks this year. This week Max J. also suggested there won’t be a OnePlus 8T Pro when that range lands later this year.

It’s not clear whether the OnePlus Watch would run Google’s Wear OS or another operating system or whether it has other plans. The Oppo Watch, for example, shipped with a homegrown ColorOS. We’d hope the watch will arrive with the brand new Snapdragon 4100 chipset, offering more power and better battery life.

A OnePlus smartwatch was rumoured as far back as 2014 and two year later the company revealed it scrapped plans to join the-then nascent scene. Carl Pei said at the time that OnePlus had “completed the design” but “still decided to scrap it” as it wanted to stay focused on smartphones. For what it’s worth that watch also had a circular display.

The company would enter the smartwatch arena at a time when it’s probably at its most competitive. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch range continues to edge closer to perfection, while the Apple Watch Series 6 is to launch next week.

