OnePlus has confirmed it is delaying shipping of its brilliant new OnePlus Watch 3, but don’t worry too much; it’s nothing that a spellcheck wouldn’t have fixed.

The company revealed a small typo on the back of the device reading “Meda in China” rather than Made in China. Oops.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is going cheap The Apple Watch SE 2, which is easily the best Apple wearable for most people, is now going for a bargain price on Amazon. Amazon

Was £249

Now just £219 View Deal

While some users have already received their watches, further orders won’t be shipped until the error has been rectified. Those who already have the OnePlus Watch 3 can either keep it, or send it back.

“Oops, we’ve meda mistake! A typo slipped through and made its way onto your shiny new OnePlus Watch 3. Don’t worry, it was totally unintentional… thanks for your understanding while we get everything back in check!”

Delivery in the US now is estimated for April 15 for new customers.

Whether many customers choose to send the watch back is unlikely? For starters, it is kinda cool to have this limited edition model.

The brand new 2025 smartwatch, which costs £319, is now the Wear OS watch to beat according to our reviewer who gave it a 4.5 star score.

The headline feature is the battery life, which is so often a let down on smartphones. It’ll stretch out to 120 hour battery life in Wear OS more and 16 days when you stretch out all the settings running the company’s RTOS software.

There’s a sleep look, top-notch health and fitness tracking capabilities. There’s multiband GPS, with new and redesigned sensors for improved health and fitness tracking.

Our reviewer said: “The OnePlus Watch 3 not only fixes the few complaints we had about last year’s Watch 2, but adds a swathe of new features and functionality, including a more durable design, improved tracking, multiband GPS and a boosted 120-hour battery life that perfects the Wear OS 5 experience on offer.”