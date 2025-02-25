Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Watch 3 shipments halted for an embarrassing reason

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

OnePlus has confirmed it is delaying shipping of its brilliant new OnePlus Watch 3, but don’t worry too much; it’s nothing that a spellcheck wouldn’t have fixed.

The company revealed a small typo on the back of the device reading “Meda in China” rather than Made in China. Oops.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is going cheap

The Apple Watch SE 2 is going cheap

The Apple Watch SE 2, which is easily the best Apple wearable for most people, is now going for a bargain price on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249
  • Now just £219
View Deal

While some users have already received their watches, further orders won’t be shipped until the error has been rectified. Those who already have the OnePlus Watch 3 can either keep it, or send it back.

“Oops, we’ve meda mistake! A typo slipped through and made its way onto your shiny new OnePlus Watch 3. Don’t worry, it was totally unintentional… thanks for your understanding while we get everything back in check!”

Delivery in the US now is estimated for April 15 for new customers.

Whether many customers choose to send the watch back is unlikely? For starters, it is kinda cool to have this limited edition model.

The brand new 2025 smartwatch, which costs £319, is now the Wear OS watch to beat according to our reviewer who gave it a 4.5 star score.

The headline feature is the battery life, which is so often a let down on smartphones. It’ll stretch out to 120 hour battery life in Wear OS more and 16 days when you stretch out all the settings running the company’s RTOS software.

There’s a sleep look, top-notch health and fitness tracking capabilities. There’s multiband GPS, with new and redesigned sensors for improved health and fitness tracking.

Our reviewer said: “The OnePlus Watch 3 not only fixes the few complaints we had about last year’s Watch 2, but adds a swathe of new features and functionality, including a more durable design, improved tracking, multiband GPS and a boosted 120-hour battery life that perfects the Wear OS 5 experience on offer.”

Limited edition typo

This is probably the most bizarre reason we’ve seen for delaying a product, but also the most harmless. From a quality control perspective, yes, this is an embarrassment, but it’s hardly a deal breaker? I’d be surprised if a single person sent the watch back.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Exclusive: The secret behind the OnePlus Watch 3’s epic 120-hour battery

Exclusive: The secret behind the OnePlus Watch 3’s epic 120-hour battery

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
OnePlus Watch 3 Review

OnePlus Watch 3 Review

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
Best Wear OS Watch 2025: The highest performing Android wearables

Best Wear OS Watch 2025: The highest performing Android wearables

Thomas Deehan 1 month ago
Best Smartwatch 2025: Top wearables for apps, fitness and more

Best Smartwatch 2025: Top wearables for apps, fitness and more

Thomas Deehan 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access