OnePlus Watch 3 official with ‘unstoppable’ battery life

Chris Smith

OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus Watch 3, and the next-generation smartwatch will be fully revealed on Tuesday February 18.

The attractive new watch, which now seems to have an Apple Watch-style digital crown for controlling the UI, will boast what the company is calling an “unstoppable” battery that’ll last for up to five days – provided the watch is in smart mode.

The Wear OS-based device will offer up to 120 hours of battery life, which could go up to 16-days if you’re willing to sacrifice a few more features along the way. The previous OnePlus Watch 2 offered 100 hours in smart mode, so this sounds like an excellent improvement credited to an increase in battery size from 500 mAh to 631 mAh.

Plus, if the watch does go down, you’ll be able to get a day’s worth of charge from just ten minutes plugged into the mains.

OnePlus isn’t revealing the full spec sheet yet, but the stainless steel construction from the previous generation is maintained. The watch will be available in Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium and offers a sapphire crystal display that offers a brighter display than its predecessor. The bezel is crafted from titanium.

OnePlus Watch 3 green and black

OnePlus also revealed the watch will be powered by not one, but two chipsets. The Snapdragon W5 is joined by the new BES2800 MCU Efficiency chipset.

The company says: “These chipsets power OnePlus Watch 3’s Dual-Engine Architecture and ensure an optimal balance between long battery life and intelligent functionality. To increase power efficiency, the fabrication technique of the BES2800 chipset improved and is built on advanced 6nm FinFET.”

The device can be previewed over at OnePlus’ website ahead of the launch in Europe, Canada and the United States. We’ll have full details of the launch when it happens, including pricing.

Room for improvement

While we were big fans of the OnePlus Watch 2, which arrived in 2024, but there was plenty of room for improvement. We felt the design didn’t really stand out from the crowd, but that looks to have been tweaked. We felt the battery life was good, but not great. That has been addressed too. There have also been rumours about a new 60 second health check up that wasn’t announced today, but would certainly provide a unique feature to help the third-generation watch stand out from the crowd.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

