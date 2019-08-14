OnePlus has named its smart TV… OnePlus TV – but it’s better than the other suggestions

OnePlus has revealed that its first TV will be named… OnePlus TV. The company dismissed all 10 contest finalists to choose the perfectly fine but predictable name and logo.

The company made the announcement this morning, stating that a simple name was the best way to represent OnePlus’ pride and values.

“Honestly, it was harder than you could imagine during the naming process as we have seen so many creative names which made it a difficult decision,” the company wrote. “Eventually, we chose to be true to our core values, but we are thankful for all the suggestions from you.”

The ‘creative names’ he mentions refers to a contest the brand organised last September to help name the new smart home device. In a weird twist, this competition had no winner. A moment of silence for our trashed TV name suggestions:

Apex

Arena

Aspire

Canvas

Epic One

Epic TV

Innova

Intelly+

Nese

NS1

The original grand prize – a OnePlus TV and a round-trip and hotel for the OnePlus TV launch event – is set to go to the first user that suggested the final name on the OnePlus forum.

We can only assume that the staff member who originally came up with it already has a ticket.

In its post, OnePlus expanded further on the design choices behind the equally simple product logo. It’s long-winded:

“The gap between the ‘+’ and the logo edge is twice as the one between the ‘+’ and the letter ‘T’, which is also twice as the one between ‘T’ and ‘V’. We were inspired by classic geometric progression, which can be seen from so many classic art forms, such [as] the ancient Hindu symbol, the mandala, and the famous ancient Greek temple, Heraion of Argos.”

Hmmmm.

OnePlus originally announced that it would be releasing its first TV last September and last week we heard that the OnePlus TV would run Android – with a twist. We hope to hear more about the OnePlus TV very soon.

