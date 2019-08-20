OnePlus TV will be ‘unique and different’ and is coming next month

The OnePlus TV is launching next month, with Indian customers getting first dibs on the phone-maker’s first foray into the television market.

The beloved maker of the OnePlus 7 Pro and predecessors has confirmed the September release in India, with the company aiming to “set the standard for future smart TV products.”

Without revealing too much in the way of specific features, the company says in a blog post, it is aiming to “do something different and unique in an industry that has grown stagnant.” The company says it’ll offer a “truly premium product” that will deliver a “more holistic and satisfying user experience.”

CEO Pete Lau wrote said: “Designing a TV is about more than creating a high-quality display. A TV takes up a prominent spot in a household, meaning its design has to be worth viewing even when the TV is turned off.”

Lau said the era of the Internet of Things has changed the game for the TV industry, saying it has altered how people think about the future of smart homes. He added: “I’m a firm believer that TV will not only become the centre of our smart home, but also the centre of our daily smart social hub.”

Again, there’s little in the way of specifics, or a precise release date for the television set. However, the company did say it is working hard towards a release in Europe and North America, which means Brits should be getting the opportunity to buy before too long.

While it’s definitely a tough nut to crack, OnePlus is relying on the cache it has built with a loyal army of smartphone fans to get its TV unit off the ground.

The firm writes: “Over the past 6 years, we have achieved great success in India in large part because of our passionate and supportive community. Even after all these years, we’re excited to explore exciting new opportunities hand-in-hand with you.”

