The OnePlus TV will run Android, but we have questions

It’s been a while since we got word of OnePlus’ expansion into television hardware, but here’s a noteworthy update: They’ll arrive running Android.

A new submission to the Bluetooth SIG reveals a range of sets that, judging by the model numbers, will arrive in a wide range of sizes.

The listing suggests the 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sets will be available in India, China and the United States, but unfortunately there’s no mention of the UK or European markets. It also appears the sets will be based upon LED TV technology, rather than LCD or OLED.

However, the description for the sets lists each of the sets as a “Unique Android TV”. That raises another question. Will the sets run the actual Android TV operating system? Or will it be a version of OnePlus’ Oxygen OS used on the firm’s popular smartphones?

There’ll be no middle ground here because Google doesn’t allow manufacturers to make any changes to the Android TV operating system. Unfortunately there’s not that much more information contained within the submission, so we’ll have to wait and see.

The submission (spotted by MySmartPrice) comes after a remote control passed through the Bluetooth SIG portal last month, so we’re certainly getting closer to the launch.

OnePlus confirmed earlier this year it’ll be entering the television market, with a launch promised before the end of 2019. Perhaps we’ll see the OnePlus TV launch alongside the OnePlus 7T?

Regardless, it’ll be super interesting to see whether OnePlus is able to bring anything new to the television market, or whether it can be successful. Typically speaking it is a tough market to get into, but the loyalty OnePlus has been able to foster among fans could give the company a shot at breaking out.

