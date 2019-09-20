OnePlus TV could be joined by soundbar and subwoofer

The OnePlus TV will be joined by a branded soundbar and perhaps even a subwoofer, judging by purported leaked images.

Ahead of the upcoming launch event on September 26 images show the television itself, as well as the remote and some audio boosting technology.

The image of the remote, if accurate, is the first time we’ve seen it pictured in the flesh. There’s a dedicated Google Assistant button for the Android TV set and, interestingly, an Amazon Prime Video button.

The silver remote also has a touch-sensitive pad with a centre button for navigation, while there’s a menu button, back and home buttons and a OnePlus button.

The images of the TV itself (published by SlashLeaks via Android Authority) tie in with what the company has teased thus far. However, one of the purported press images in particular shows a branded OnePlus soundbar and what appears to be a subwoofer alongside beneath the wall-mounted set.

Related: Best Soundbar

This is the first we’ve head of a branded soundbar and subwoofer combination for the OnePlus TV. It has been rumoured that the OnePlus TV will have eight speakers with a combined 50 watts of power, complete with support for Dolby Atmos. An Amazon listing spied earlier this month also promised “punchy bass to fill your living room.”

With all of this audio tech on board, a soundbar might be a little less necessary than your average television, but it appears OnePlus is going to give users the option of boosting their audio tech further.

Just yesterday OnePlus CEO Pete Lau tweeted an image of the TV’s stand. Showing an attractive metal-coloured base.

The television and the apparent accoutrements will finally be revealed alongside the OnePlus 7T during the company’s latest launch event on September 26.

Will you be taking a punt on the OnePlus TV? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …