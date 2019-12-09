The OnePlus TV just crossed a key milestone

Netflix support is finally coming to these Android-powered TVs. Anyone who already owns a OnePlus TV set should automatically get access to the app once the latest update has been rolled out.

To start you weekend binge, you’ll first need to download the Netflix app from the Play store. Admittedly that’s a tiny bit of a faff – OnePlus has promised that all future models will come with this app pre-installed – but once it’s on your box it should be a lot easier to access your favourite shows and films.

There’s also a new remote to make the viewing process even smoother. The revamped controller comes with a hearty-sized Netflix button, which sits alongside the other Prime Video, YouTube and Google Assistant buttons. Anyone who’s previously invested in a OnePlus TV set can also claim a free controller by heading to the OnePlus site and inputting their TV’s serial number.

This is all good news for anyone who already owns one of the TVs, but there’s still no news on when we can expect the models to make their way overseas and hit UK shores. Currently, you can only track down one of the TVs if you’re in India, where the two main models were released on September 28.

OnePlus is probably best known for its smartphone output, which offer very good specs at very reasonable prices. At present, the company is only selling two variants of the TV model, the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro.

Anyone who owns a OnePlus smartphone can enjoy optimised connectivity between their handset and a OnePlus TV, thanks to the OnePlus connect feature. This is a nice little bonus, given that using on-screen TV keyboards is something akin to torture.

But sadly, it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer for the TVs to arrive in the UK.

