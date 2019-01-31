OnePlus trolls Apple over ‘premium’ smartphone sales

OnePlus has taken a cheeky dig at Apple, after market research firm Counterpoint Research reported that the company outsold Apple in the “premium” smartphone segment in India over the course of 2018.

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were the two best-selling “premium” smartphones in India last year, according to the report. The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus was the next best-selling premium handset.

Counterpoint says that Samsung was behind 34% of premium smartphone shipments in India throughout 2018, with OnePlus only just behind, taking a 33% market share. Apple came in third place, with 23%.

OnePlus, which is clearly more than a little chuffed about the findings, posted the following tweets this week, just to rub Apple’s noses in it.

OnePlus has placed a lot of focus on growing its fanbase in India. The firm has offered fans access to Avengers and Star Wars-themed variants of the 5T and 6 devices, which weren’t available in the UK and the US.

India was also among the first nations to get access to the OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple and the OnePlus 5T in Lava Red.

Apple’s recent struggles, meanwhile, have been very well documented.

Earlier this week, in response to a 15% year-on-year shortfall in iPhone revenue, amid lower than expected demand for the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max devices, Apple chief Tim Cook said that countries where the currency has weakened could be in line for an iPhone price cut in the near future.

The vow comes with Apple’s year-on-year earnings and profits down for the first time in more than a decade. Despite announcing its second-highest quarter ever in terms of revenue and profit, the tallies fell below the same period last year.

What flagship smartphone launches are you most looking forward to in 2019? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.