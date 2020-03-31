OnePlus specs officially detailed, pledges ‘most powerful setup’ yet

It’s still two weeks until the OnePlus 8 launches, but you didn’t think the company was going to make us wait that long to reveal the key specs, did you?

In true OnePlus style, the company has done a Deep Dive on the new handset, going far beyond the only officially announced specs to date, the 120Hz Fluid Display it promised back in January and the recently-confirmed 5G connectivity.

The OnePlus 8 series will be the company’s most powerful set up to date, led as expected by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. It’ll also be backed by the latest-generation LPDDR5 RAM technology and UFS 3.0 flash stage.

Within a blog post on the OnePlus forums the company explains that the presence of the Snapdragon 865 will see 25% boosts in CPU performance, energy efficiency and GPU rendering times.

The firm adds that the 865 “also offers a 16% reduction in power consumption when shooting videos and a 40% increase in video noise pixel processing power. Its AI performance is at least twice as fast as its predecessor, thanks to the Hexagon 698 DSP, which also offers 35% better power efficiency.”

As for the LPDDR5, the faster RAM means 45% lower power consumption compared to the previous generation. Transfer rate is 6,400Mbps, while bandwidth is as high as 51.2GB/s. OnePlus also says it its taking the UFS 3.0 flash storage tech to the next level, with to new technologies called Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster.

The firm explains them as follows:

Turbo Write uses the upper section of the ROM’s storage as a high-speed read/write interval. Here, in theory, each read/write will enter this high-speed buffer, and then proceed to the next command of data transfer.

In addition, HPB (Host Performance Booster) can further improve the random read performance after extended use.

OnePlus added that the improved specs really come to the for through its software optimisations that only add the features that truly matter.

Today’s blog had nothing about the cameras, or the potential for wireless charging and waterproof certifications. So there’s at least something for the firm to talk about on April 15.

