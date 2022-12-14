OnePlus special launch event prompts OnePlus 11 speculation

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be holding a special launch event on Saturday, December 17, prompting speculation that we could see the OnePlus 11 announced early.

The Oppo-owned brand has taken to Chinese social network Weibo to confirm that it will be holding an event in Japan on December 17 at 14:30 local time. The machine-translated text reveals that the event will discuss “New direction, new action, new future”, as well as mentioning “OnePlus brands and products”.

Given the low-key and really rather vague nature of the language and imagery used in this announcement, we’d suggest that this won’t be the launch event for the OnePlus 11. OnePlus has already named the OnePlus 11 in a previous Weibo post, and has even specifically mentioned that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, so why play coy if this is the full reveal?

Also, the OnePlus 10 Pro was announced on January 11, 2022, so a December 17 announcement would bring that date forward by almost a month. That’s not generally something that manufacturers will entertain, least of all at a time of increased costs and constrained manufacturing pipelines.

There might well be a OnePlus 11 (and maybe OnePlus 11R) teaser as part of the December 17 event, but don’t expect anything too meaty.

All of which begs the question: what exactly will OnePlus be announcing on Saturday? We’re as intrigued as you are, which is kind of the point of such suggestive posts.