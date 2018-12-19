Earlier this year, OnePlus surprised us all by revealing plans for a smart TV release. The company has now shed a little more light on its plans, but it’s not exactly the news we’d been hoping for.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has told Economic Times that consumers can expect the device to hit the market in 2020 − not 2019, as had been widely rumoured.

Read more: Best TV

Lau also revealed that India − one of OnePlus’ key markets − will be “one of the first markets to get the OnePlus TV”.

Earlier this year, OnePlus reportedly surpassed Apple and Samsung to become the best-selling smartphone brand in India’s premium category. In the past, the firm has also offered consumers based in India exclusive access to Avengers- and Star Wars-themed variants of the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 6.

Could the OnePlus smart TV initially land as another India-exclusive? Being based in the UK, we hope not.

“[The OnePlus smart TV] will be available through Amazon. We haven’t set a deadline as yet, as we want it to be the best there is,” Lau told Economic Times, adding that the device will roll out “Perhaps in 2020”.

Read more: Best 4K TVs

He continued: “To get the software up to the standards we expect, to create a differentiate experience requires a huge amount of work. We don’t want to release something that’s more or less already out there in the market.

“It will also be a flagship killer, like we do with smartphones, at a very competitive pricing. We see that currently, as one goes down the price points, the picture, sound and build qualities deteriorate. We want to create a seamless Internet experience that creates a true Smart TV, going beyond what is traditional in this space.”

What are you hoping for from the OnePlus smart TV? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.