OnePlus would really prefer you to buy the Pro version of the OnePlus 7

, in News

OnePlus has just pulled the covers off the new OnePlus 7 range of smartphones, but one handset is getting more love than the other. Much more love.

Not only was the vast majority of OnePlus’ launch event dedicated to the OnePlus 7 Pro, but (at the time of publication) OnePlus hasn’t even listed the OnePlus 7 on its US website.

The 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB versions of the OnePlus 7 Pro are there, but there’s no sign of the Pro model’s less powerful, less high-end, less good looking sibling.

On the UK version of OnePlus’ website, however, both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are listed. What’s more, in the UK the Pro model starts shipping significantly earlier (May 21) than the non-Pro model (an unspecified date in June).

In short, OnePlus appears to be hinting at something…

The OnePlus 7 is essentially a stripped back, cheaper version of the OnePlus 7 Pro, so it’s hardly the biggest surprise in the world that OnePlus would rather you splashed a bit more cash on the glamorous poster child of its latest range of smartphones.

Simply put, the Pro model has a bigger, sharper (and notchless) screen, faster charging, a bigger battery, and an extra rear camera sensor. It’s superior in almost every way.

However, it’s weird that OnePlus isn’t even giving US-based consumers the option to buy the OnePlus 7. It isn’t clear if or when this will change.

In the UK, the cheapest Pro model (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) costs £649, which is £150 more than the cheapest OnePlus 7 model (also 6GB RAM, 128GB storage).

And there’s a whopping £300 difference between the base-level OnePlus 7 and the top-spec £799 OnePlus 7 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB storage).

