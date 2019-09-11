OnePlus has promised to roll out an update to its handsets, which will tone down their aggressive approach to any apps you have running in the background.

OnePlus’ Android overlay, OxygenOS, contains a handy feature called Battery Optimization. As its name suggests, it’s designed to help extend your phone’s battery life. However, it does so in quite an aggressive manner.

Related: Best smartphone

The feature works by preventing apps from running in the background when you don’t have them open. And though you have some say on which apps Battery Optimization can and can not clamp down on, OnePlus makes it extra difficult to prevent the feature from killing system apps.

That means, for instance, that with Battery Optimization running, your Gmail app will stop syncing until you open it again. Not ideal.

This July post from community member ian.philip sums up OnePlus users’ mixed feelings quite nicely:

“Battery Deep Optimization is one of the features that I really like as it saves the battery significantly for me. However, I do have some apps that I don’t want to kill even when I am not using the phone, such as password management app that I will need it to auto fill anytime. Once the password management app is killed, I will have to restart and reset it’s authorization to read my screen and whatnot, very inconvenient.”

OnePlus, however, has now promised to tone the feature down.

“Concerns about apps getting killed in the background due to aggressive battery optimization – to be fixed in upcoming updates,” a OnePlus community post that went up earlier this week says (via Android Police).

Related: Best Android phones

It isn’t clear what OnePlus is planning to change, but there’s clearly quite a few things it can improve here.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif is one of the UK’s best known tech journalists, having been News Editor at Gizmodo UK and Tech Reporter for The Independent. He’s also written for DigitalSpy and ITProPortal. Aatif now helps run…