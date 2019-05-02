OnePlus Pro 7 press renders are here and the phone looks flawless

OnePlus 7 leak season has been underway since the OnePlus 6T dropped late last year. However, amid those CAD-based mockup dumps, it never quite feels real until those purported press renders appear online.

Today we may have gotten our best look at the forthcoming OnePlus 7 Pro and the images look like the real deal. They show off there all-screen front with what looks like a Samsung-esque curved display. There’s no angle showing the expected pop-up selfie camera, but the rear of the device shows the new triple-lens camera.

However, the key takeaway here might be the colours, described in a report from WinFuture, as Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey. A follow up from Twitter user, Ishan Agarwal, who has the images minus the watermarks slapped on by the original leaker, reckons there’s going to be an Almond colour to enjoy also.

OnePlus has already promised there’ll be a 3x optical zoom camera on the back of the phone, while two of the sensors will have 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel cameras respectively, but the company hasn’t confirmed the purpose for the third camera yet.

The firm is also going all-out with the display on this edition of the phone. A recent review from DisplayLab gave it an A+ score.

“DisplayMate’s in-depth Lab Tests of the OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display have just been completed, earning our Highest A+ Display Rating. Our in-depth Display Shoot-Out will be published here on May 14,” the site said.

It’s now less than two weeks before OnePlus officially unveils the phone at an event on May 14. We’re expecting the company to place the device on sale sooner rather than later following the event. The flagship edition of the OnePlus 7 – signalling the first time the company has offered tiered phones – is likely to cost €749/$749.

Are you buying the OnePlus 7 Pro regardless of the price bump compared to other OnePlus phones? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.