 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus previews Nord 2T, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and Nord Buds

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

OnePlus has revealed more information on the OnePlus Nord 2T, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and the OnePlus Nord Buds ahead of a May 19 launch event.

The company will hold a full unveiling event called ‘The Speed Games’ on May 19 at 15:00 GMT, but it has issued a post over on its forums page offering a brief rundown of what each addition to the affordable Nord line will bring.

First up is the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. As the name suggests, this isn’t a full-on generational follow-up to last year’s OnePlus Nord 2, as we might have been expecting. Rather, it “has an upgraded version of the flagship essentials that powered the much-loved OnePlus Nord 2 5G”.

We don’t have the full spec rundown as yet, but OnePlus does share that these upgraded components will include faster 80W SuperVOOC charging, just like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Next up is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which we assume will be a stripped back take on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 (pictured). Which itself was kind of like a more affordable OnePlus Nord 2 5G, except not really. These naming conventions are getting a little confusing, aren’t they?

All OnePlus will say on this one is that it will supply fast charging and a large battery, bringing the “fast and smooth experience to more people than ever”. Expect this to be nice and cheap.

Finally we have the much-rumoured OnePlus Nord Buds. OnePlus points out that this is the first time it has lent the Nord branding to an audio product. It’s promising the “signature OnePlus audio experience at the accessible price point that the OnePlus Nord Series represents”.

Again, we’ll get a full rundown of these new Nord products when they’re officially launched on May 19. Stay tuned.

You might like…

Best cheap phones: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 9 months ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Kob Monney 10 months ago
OnePlus Watch Review Review

OnePlus Watch Review Review

Thomas Deehan 1 year ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.