OnePlus previews Nord 2T, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and Nord Buds

OnePlus has revealed more information on the OnePlus Nord 2T, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and the OnePlus Nord Buds ahead of a May 19 launch event.

The company will hold a full unveiling event called ‘The Speed Games’ on May 19 at 15:00 GMT, but it has issued a post over on its forums page offering a brief rundown of what each addition to the affordable Nord line will bring.

First up is the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. As the name suggests, this isn’t a full-on generational follow-up to last year’s OnePlus Nord 2, as we might have been expecting. Rather, it “has an upgraded version of the flagship essentials that powered the much-loved OnePlus Nord 2 5G”.

We don’t have the full spec rundown as yet, but OnePlus does share that these upgraded components will include faster 80W SuperVOOC charging, just like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Next up is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which we assume will be a stripped back take on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 (pictured). Which itself was kind of like a more affordable OnePlus Nord 2 5G, except not really. These naming conventions are getting a little confusing, aren’t they?

All OnePlus will say on this one is that it will supply fast charging and a large battery, bringing the “fast and smooth experience to more people than ever”. Expect this to be nice and cheap.

Finally we have the much-rumoured OnePlus Nord Buds. OnePlus points out that this is the first time it has lent the Nord branding to an audio product. It’s promising the “signature OnePlus audio experience at the accessible price point that the OnePlus Nord Series represents”.

Again, we’ll get a full rundown of these new Nord products when they’re officially launched on May 19. Stay tuned.