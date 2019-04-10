Pixel 3 and OnePlus 6T buyers are often ex-Samsung owners

Google’s Pixel 3 and the OnePlus 6T are some of our favourite Android handsets, but who exactly is buying them? A new study from Counterpoint Research sheds some light on that question, and if the companies were hoping they’d successfully tempted iOS users over to Android, they’ll be hugely disappointed.

In fact, it’s former Samsung buyers that make up the largest single share in both cases. In Q4 2018, 37% of OnePlus 6T buyers and a massive 51% of new Pixel 3 owners came from a Samsung handset.

On one hand, that shouldn’t be a huge surprise: Samsung is the biggest phone manufacturer on the planet, so there are just more users out there weighing up their next purchase – especially with the company’s recent price inflation. Between the Samsung Galaxy S7, where 31% of Pixel 3 buyers were coming from, and the Galaxy S10, there’s been a pretty astonishing 40% price increase, after all.

But this clearly doesn’t tell the whole story. While the OnePlus 6T manages to undercut the S7’s original RRP by £69, the Pixel 3 is only £40 cheaper than the S10. And then there’s the iPhone: not only is Apple the second biggest phone seller on the planet, but its prices have also skyrocketed. Despite that, only 16% of OnePlus 6T buyers and 18% of Pixel 3 owners came from an old iPhone – mostly the iPhone 7, 6 or older.

After the big two, ex-Motorola buyers were the biggest Pixel 3 buyers (14%) with former LG owners (15%) inclined towards OnePlus.

“The Pixel was built to lead Android innovation and be a device to sway the iOS base over to Android,” said Counterpoint Research’s Jeff Fieldhack. “Over 80% of volumes are coming from its Android partners. This is probably seen as a disappointment.”

Are you a new Pixel 3 or OnePlus 6T owner? What was your previous handset? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.