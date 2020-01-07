OnePlus’ new feature will let you charge your phone all night without battery degradation fears

OnePlus has announced a clever new charging feature that could calm battery degradation fears.

The feature is called Optimized Charging, and it will stop your phone from − for want of a better expression − “over-charging” when you plug it in overnight.

It’s a long-held belief that leaving your phone on charge when it’s already powered back up to 100% makes its battery degrade much faster. There has been some debate on the subject, but Optimized Charging will take away any fears you may have.

“The battery will be charged to 80% initially and suspend temporarily by using our ‘user sleep cycle detection’ function. Your phone will start charging 100 minutes before your daily wake up time, first alarm or first event to 100% level,” OnePlus’ announcement explains.

“This means it will stay at around 80% for most of the night, even though it is connected to the charger the whole time. The OnePlus will then finish charging and should hit 100% just as you take it off the charger to get on with your day.”

In other words, no more waiting until first thing in the morning before sticking your flagging mobile on charge.

OnePlus says Optimized Charging will learn your sleep habits over time (and that the data will be stored on your device only), but if you wake up earlier than usual one day, you’ll be able to manually override the functionality.

OnePlus hasn’t yet said revealed when Optimized Charging will go live, or which phones it will be available on, but once it does launch you’ll be able to activate it by going to Settings > Battery > Optimized Charging.

“In the future, we will continue to improve OnePlus’ in-depth sleep detection capability in unconventional sleep times, such as staying up late on weekends, recognition when changing time zones, etc,” OnePlus added.

