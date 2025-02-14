Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Open 2 will skip 2025, in big boost for Samsung

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The OnePlus Open 2 will not launch this year, the company has said.

The anticipated follow up to the well-liked OnePlus Open foldable will not arrive in 2025, with the company deciding to “pause on foldable{s) for this generation.”

Instead, the company is hoping to turn our attention to its sister brand Oppo’s forthcoming Find N5, which is isn’t likely to be all that dissimilar to what OnePlus’ second generation phone would’ve been. If that makes sense.

Save £70 on an Amazon tablet this Valentine’s Day

Save £70 on an Amazon tablet this Valentine’s Day

Amazon’s latest Fire Max 11 tablet has plummeted to just £179.99 on the retailer’s own website, saving shoppers £70 when they shop today compared to the device’s £249.99 RRP. Save more than 1/4 on the 4-star tablet when you shop today. 

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • Now £179.99
View Deal

In a post on the OnePlus community forums, product manager Vale G, acknowledged the news might come as a surprise to OnePlus fans, but it doesn’t mean OnePlus is taking a step back overall.

“At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories. With that in mind, we’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year,” the product manager wrote.

“While this may come as a surprise, we believe this is the right approach for us at this time. As OPPO takes the lead in the foldable segment with the Find N5, we’re committed to developing products that will redefine multiple categories and bring you experiences that are as innovative and exciting as ever, all while aligning closely with our Never Settle mantra.”

For UK users this isn’t horrendous news, given the aforementioned N5 which is set for an international launch later this month. For US foldable fans, the news is worse because the Oppo Find N5 won’t be making its way across the pond.

Congratulations, Samsung

Samsung is the big winner from this news, with the company plotting the Galaxy Fold 7 and perhaps a tri-fold device this year. The absence of such an anticipated entry from OnePlus clears the road for Samsung, particularly in the United States where the Oppo Find N5 will not arrive.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

The Oppo Find N5 looks impossibly thin

The Oppo Find N5 looks impossibly thin

Chris Smith 4 weeks ago
Best Foldable Phones 2025: The top book-style and clamshell foldables

Best Foldable Phones 2025: The top book-style and clamshell foldables

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
OnePlus Open Review

OnePlus Open Review

Lewis Painter 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access