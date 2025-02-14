OnePlus Open 2 will skip 2025, in big boost for Samsung

The OnePlus Open 2 will not launch this year, the company has said.

The anticipated follow up to the well-liked OnePlus Open foldable will not arrive in 2025, with the company deciding to “pause on foldable{s) for this generation.”

Instead, the company is hoping to turn our attention to its sister brand Oppo’s forthcoming Find N5, which is isn’t likely to be all that dissimilar to what OnePlus’ second generation phone would’ve been. If that makes sense.

In a post on the OnePlus community forums, product manager Vale G, acknowledged the news might come as a surprise to OnePlus fans, but it doesn’t mean OnePlus is taking a step back overall.

“At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories. With that in mind, we’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year,” the product manager wrote.

“While this may come as a surprise, we believe this is the right approach for us at this time. As OPPO takes the lead in the foldable segment with the Find N5, we’re committed to developing products that will redefine multiple categories and bring you experiences that are as innovative and exciting as ever, all while aligning closely with our Never Settle mantra.”

For UK users this isn’t horrendous news, given the aforementioned N5 which is set for an international launch later this month. For US foldable fans, the news is worse because the Oppo Find N5 won’t be making its way across the pond.