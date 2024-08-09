OnePlus Open 2 rumors: Everything we know so far

We loved the OnePlus Open when it launched back in October 2023, crowning it as the best book-style foldable.

With that in mind, it’s fair to say we’re eagerly anticipating the announcement of its successor, the OnePlus Open 2, but OnePlus has been keeping its cards close to its chest.

While we don’t have any confirmed details yet, we’ve put together everything you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus Open 2, from the rumored release date and pricing to the expected features. We’ve also given our own two cents and put together our thoughts on what would make the handset stand out.

OnePlus Open 2 At a glance

OnePlus Open 2 is not expected to launch until 2025

Could come running on a yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm chipset (perhaps Snapdragon 8 Gen 4)

Could come with the upcoming Android 15 installed

Expected to launch in early 2025

Likely to be cheaper than its foldable competitors

As the OnePlus Open launched in October 2023, it was originally thought that the OnePlus Open 2 would launch at a similar time in October 2024. However, according to a tip-off shared on X, formerly Twitter, the OnePlus Open 2 will not launch until Q1 2025.

Considering the OnePlus Open Apex Edition was only just announced (7th August 2024), which is a tweaked version of the OnePlus Open with a crimson vegan leather finish, this could be the only “new” foldable we see from the brand in 2024.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition (credit OnePlus)

Upon its launch last year, the OnePlus Open undercut the Pixel Fold and Samsung by a solid £150/$150, with a starting price of £1599/$1599 (compared to £1749/$1749 of the two competing book-style foldables). We expect that the OnePlus Open 2 will come in cheaper than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which starts at £1799/$1,899.99 and the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

OnePlus Open 2 design and screen rumors

A similar cover display to the OnePlus 12

An ultra-flat folding display with even less of a crease

Reduced weight compared to the OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open boasts one of the best designs we’ve seen in a book-style foldable handset, with both the cover screen and inner panel boasting a crystal clear ProXDR AMOLED display.

Generally, one of the biggest issues with foldable smartphones is the noticeable crease in the centre of the inner panel. OnePlus made great strides in this department with the Open, with a crease that’s hardly noticeable both visibly and to the touch.

OnePlus Open

With the above in mind, we can assume that the OnePlus Open 2 will retain the successful minimal crease and screens of its predecessor. In fact, according to reports on X, the handset will not only boast a “super flat” folding display but also a high-resolution cover screen too.

As the OnePlus Open’s cover screen is similar to the OnePlus 11 candybar handset, we can assume that the OnePlus Open 2 will likely follow suit and look similar to the OnePlus 12.

According to an X tipster, the OnePlus Open 2 will be “more thin and light” with the zero-feeling hinge getting an upgrade to reduce the handset’s weight. This is an exciting prospect, considering the OnePlus Open weighed a hefty 245g.

OnePlus Open 2 camera rumours

We absolutely loved the camera setup of the OnePlus Open. Co-developed with Hasselblad, the foldable has a total of five lenses, including a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide and a 64MP telephoto, rounded off with a 20MP front camera on the main display and a 32MP sensor on the cover display.

At the time of writing, there aren’t many weighty rumours surrounding the Open 2 cameras however, as long as they’re at least at the same level as its predecessor then we’ll be happy.

The OnePlus Open has a hefty camera bump

OnePlus Open 2 performance and software rumors

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset

16GB of RAM

Running on Android 15

The OnePlus Open runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, missing out on the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that also launched in October 2023. However, whether the OnePlus Open 2 will benefit from this chip or instead run on the yet-unannounced, like its predecessor, is still unconfirmed.

If the OnePlus Open 2 does run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, that’d put the handset in line with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, the X tipster mentioned earlier suggests that it will indeed feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for a serious boost to performance.

Although Android 14 was released in October 2023 alongside the Google Pixel 8 series, the OnePlus Open didn’t receive the update until March of this year. While this was certainly a long wait for OnePlus Open users, if the OnePlus Open 2 launches next year, there’s a chance it’ll come already loaded with the upcoming Android 15.