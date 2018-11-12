The OnePlus 7 will not be a 5G smartphone, report claims

The OnePlus 7 will not support 5G, a new report has claimed.

The Chinese company recently confirmed plans to release a 5G smartphone in 2019. It will − almost certainly − also release the OnePlus 7 next year. However, contrary to widespread belief, it appears that these will be completely separate devices.

Read more: Best smartphone

According to CNET en Espanol, “a spokesman for the company” has confirmed that the OnePlus 7 will not be a 5G phone.

The report claims that OnePlus’ 5G smartphone will instead be “part of a totally new line”, and will be unveiled “at the beginning of 2019” − possibly at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

It’s worth reiterating that none of these claims have yet been officially confirmed by OnePlus. But, if true, this could be a hugely important moment for the company.

So why is OnePlus said to be thinking about creating a whole new line of smartphones?

The company has built its brand on smartphones that offer high-end features at affordable prices, and the firm’s planned 5G smartphone is reportedly set to be “considerably” more expensive than all of its existing devices.

Essentially, it appears that OnePlus is at a crossroads. It can either include 5G support on the OnePlus 7 and risk upsetting scores of existing fans by ramping up prices significantly, or it can try to cater to everyone by not adding 5G support to the OnePlus 7 and keeping prices low in the process, and rolling out a pricier new line of 5G smartphones for anyone who can afford them.

Read more: OnePlus 6T

Whatever direction it chooses to head in, it seems inevitable that the company − fairly or unfairly − would face criticism.

Price rises could lead people to conclude that this is the end of an era for OnePlus, while failure to include 5G support on the OnePlus 7 could raise questions about the the company’s ‘Never Settle’ ethos.

Could the OnePlus 7’s apparent lack of 5G support be a deal-breaker for you? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.