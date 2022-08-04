OnePlus Nord N20 SE – Another new budget smartphone imminent

OnePlus has only just unveiled the OnePlus 10T, but it may have another smartphone release lined up to follow in short order.

A completely new and unexpected phone labelled the OnePlus Nord N20 SE has appeared on Chinese online retailer AliExpress. The name of the device, as well as some of its specs, point to it being an even more affordable take on the OnePlus Nord N20, which received a limited rollout in in April.

Those specs include a 6.56-inch LCD, a Mediatek Helio G35 processor, a 50MP main camera with a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery, and a 33W charger. There’s 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in the base model, and you also get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and expandable storage.

As Android Authority points out, this isn’t the first time that a OnePlus device has appeared on the Chinese retailer before receiving an official launch. The OnePlus Nord 2T turned up unexpectedly in this way ahead of its launch earlier this year.

Most of the attention right now is on the launch of the OnePlus 10T, which was finally announced yesterday. It’s a new flagship option from OnePlus, with a cutting edge Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display, and a reasonable £629 / $699 / €699 price tag.

In our four-star review, we said that the OnePlus 10T’s performance, fast-charging, and screen were “among the best in the business”, but that its camera (which lacks a telephoto option) wasn’t as good as that of its flagship rivals.