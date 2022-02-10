OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G pre-announced for February 17

OnePlus has pre-announced the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, a new affordable phone that “takes the best parts of Nord 2 and puts it into an even more affordable package”.

The company hasn’t revealed all on the phone’s specs just yet, and it’s only supplied a shady close-up of the camera module. Full details will come on February 17 at 14:30 CET (13:30 UK time), when the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be fully unveiled.

What OnePlus has revealed is that the phone will pack crazy-fast 65W SUPERVOOC wired charging, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and 1TB of microSD expandable storage.

OnePlus has said that it will be revealing more details over the coming days, and that we should all stay tuned to the OnePlus Community forum and OnePlus Nord Instagram account.

We can get a strong indication of the kind of thing OnePlus is shooting for here by looking at last year’s OnePlus Nord CE 5G. It launched at £299, and our reviewer noted that it was a phone that “disrupts things by offering more than you usually get for the money.”

If it can get some of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G‘s flagship-troubling camera quality and peppy performance down to an even lower price – hopefully with improved battery life – we’ll be happy.