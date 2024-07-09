OnePlus Nord 4 render leak reveals classy metal mid-ranger

Official-looking renders of the forthcoming OnePlus Nord 4 have hit the internet, revealiung a particularly classy mid-range smartphone with a metal build.

As we revealed last week, the OnePlus Nord 4 is set to launch at a special event in Milan on July 16 alongside the OnePlus Pad 2, Buds 3 Pro and Watch 2R. Intriguingly, OnePlus claims that it’ll be the first all-metal smartphone of the 5G era.

We now have a good idea how this innovative approach will play out, at least visually, courtesy of reliable tipster OnLeaks and Android Headlines.

Image: Android Headlines

Leaked renders show the OnePlus Nord 4 from all angles. It shows a very stylish phone with flat edges and a two-tone finish to the rear. The bottom three quarters of the rear is presumably classic matte metal, while the top third, surrounding the dual camera sensors, has a glossier finish.

Other angles confirm that there’ll be a 3.5mm headphone jack and, yes, that classic OnePlus alert slider switch.

The specs will apparently include a 6.74-inch 120Hz 1.5K OLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor, a 5,500mAh battery, and rapid 100W charging. The aforementioned camera set-up is comprised of a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide, with a 16MP selfie camera around front.

It’s all looking very capable indeed, which tallies with OnePlus’s claim that the Nord 4 will represent a higher-tier of its mid-range Nord line. Whether this means a step up in class and price compared to previous Nords, or is just a reference to the cheaper OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, remains to be seen.