OnePlus Nord 3 listing spotted on company website

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The OnePlus Nord 3 has appeared on one of the brand’s official websites, seemingly confirming an imminent launch for a new major mid-range smartphone contender.

The phone was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (via Android Authority) over on the OnePlus India website.

That’s literally it for information on the new phone, but it would seem to fall in line with previous claims that the OnePlus Nord 3 was being tested in India under the OnePlus Meili name. We could be looking at a June or July launch for the phone.

Other leaked details surrounding the phone involve some potential specifications. It’s claimed that the OnePlus Nord 3 will stick with the 90Hz screen refresh rate and 4,500mAh battery of its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 2 (pictured).

It’s also been claimed that the phone will pack a Mediatek Dimensity 8000 series processor.

One claim is that it might boost the charging speeds from 67W to either 80W or 150W. Given that the company’s current (and only recently released) flagship phone the OnePlus 10 Pro went with 80W, we’d suggest that the former is more likely.

Last year’s OnePlus Nord 2 5G was notable for how competitive it was with the OnePlus 9, with a strong camera and excellent performance rendering the latter somewhat pointless. It was perhaps telling that OnePlus didn’t even bother with a OnePlus 10 this year.

OnePlus seems to be playing around with this mid-range space quite a lot at the moment, with regional variations such as the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Ace floating around in the aether.

