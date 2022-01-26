 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Nord 2T tipped with minor mid-range spec bump

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

OnePlus could be planning a minor revision of the OnePlus Nord 2 in the form of the OnePlus Nord 2T, according to a recent internet rumour.

Arch tipster OnLeaks has reported that a OnePlus Nord 2T is in the works, while Indian website Digit claims that it could launch in the country “very soon”.

According to the report, the OnePlus Nord 2T will feature a Dimensity 1300 chip, which presumably would be a minor bump up from the Dimensity 1200-AI chip that powered the OnePlus Nord 2. It’s worth reminding ourselves that the latter was a surprisingly strong performer, offering a genuinely flagship-like experience.

Aside from this presumed performance bump, the OnePlus Nord 2T will apparently receive a boost to an 80W charging standard, which is up from a more-than-respectable 65W in the Nord 2.

That seems to be it for spec boosts, with what appears to be an identical camera, battery, and storage options. This really does appear to be minor bump, and we’d be surprised it the phone made a showing in the west. It seems similar to the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9RT in that regard.

Whatever the case, someone clearly left the taps on at OnePlus HQ, because the leaks have turned into a rumour deluge over the past seven days.

This week alone we’ve learned that the brand was working on its first super-flagship, the OnePlus 10 Ultra. This was followed by the suggestion, earlier today, that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G might be imminent.

You might like…

Best Android phones: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 1 month ago
Best cheap phones: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 5 months ago
OnePlus 9 Pro Review

OnePlus 9 Pro Review

Max Parker 10 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.