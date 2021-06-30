OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord: 5 differences we can expect

We’re almost a year on from the release of the OnePlus Nord, and rumours about its successor have begun to surface. Here are five big changes we expect to see on the OnePlus Nord 2.

The Nord is all-round impressive phone that offers a great display, fast charging, an ergonomic design and 5G connectivity all at an affordable price.

Now, a report from 91Mobiles and OnLeaks has given us our first look at the Nord 2’s design with renders that show off the front and rear of the phone, as well as details on the rumoured phone’s specs.

Read on to discover the five biggest updates we expect to see launch on the OnePlus Nord 2 this year.

Image: OnLeaks/91Mobiles

An updated design

The renders give us our first proper look at the Nord 2 and there are a handful of visual differences we can see already between the Nord 2 and its predecessor.

The Nord featured a tall and slim camera module on its rear, with its four sensors laying in a neat vertical row. The Nord 2, meanwhile, looks to have a camera module similar to that found on 2021’s OnePlus 9. The camera bump is wider and more of a rounded rectangle shape than that on the Nord and the smallest sensor shares a row with the phone’s flash.

The “OnePlus” signature has been wiped off the back of the Nord, leaving just the logo, and the colours seem to have changed too. The Nord came is Gray Ash, a darker Gray Onyx and Blue Marble, while the Nord 2 appears to come in Gray Ash, a light silver shade and, according to 91Mobiles, a Green colour.

A slightly smaller display

There also sounds like there could be a subtle change coming to the display.

Where the Nord came with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Nord 2 is expected to sport a slightly smaller 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Nord is also expected to be slightly taller, wider and slimmer than the Nord 2, measuring 160 x 73.8 x 8.1mm to the Nord’s 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2mm, though this doesn’t really explain the smaller display.

OnePlus Nord

Less cameras

The Nord 2 is also expected to pack less cameras than the original Nord.

The Nord featured a quad camera layout, consisting of a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There was also a dual punch-hole camera on the front, made up of a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle front camera.

The Nord 2, on the other hand, is only expected to include a triple camera, with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The Nord 2 will also supposedly ditch the ultra-wide angle camera on its front and only offer a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

While this may seem like a massive downgrade, we actually weren’t all that impressed with some of the cameras found on the original Nord, so less cameras might not be such a bad thing. Especially if it helps keep costs down or makes room for other features.

In our review of the OnePlus Nord, deputy and mobile editor Max Parker wrote:

“The other three cameras feel like they are there so OnePlus can call this quad-camera phone, as none of them produces much of note. The 8-megapixel ultra wide is the best of the bunch, with its wider focal view letting you cram more in. Results are a bit soft, even if the colours are still nice.

“The 2MP macro and 5MP depth sensors are useless and if ditching them could have allowed for something like wireless charging or even a mildly better speaker then it would have been worth it”.

That said, we would miss the additional ultra-wide angle camera on the front, which makes it easier to take selfies in groups without stretching your arm out too far.

A bigger battery

The Nord 2 is also expected to include an upgraded battery.

The Original Nord featured a 4115 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging, which will get you from 0 to 100% in a little over an hour.

According to rumours, the Nord 2 will improve upon this by using a larger 4500 mAh battery. The Nord 2 could also see 30W or 65W fast charging, meaning it could potentially charge faster than the speeds the Nord’s 30W Warp Charge 30T offered.

OnePlus Nord

A new chipset

In one huge change for the brand, OnePlus is rumoured to be ditching Qualcomm chips for the Nord 2. Unlike the original Nord which was powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G 5G, the Nord 2 is expected to pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200.

The Dimensity 1200 is built on a 6nm node and boasts global 5G connectivity, as well as 5G dual SIM standby. The rumour started with Android Central back in March and has been corroborated by 91Mobiles and OnLeaks’ report.

Like the Nord, the Nord 2 is also rumoured to include up to 12GB of RAM, along with up to 256GB of storage.