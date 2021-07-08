OnePlus Nord 2 launch date accidentally revealed

OnePlus’ habit of teasing new product launches ahead of time appears to have accidentally gone further than planned, after the company’s Indian site briefly mentioned a launch date of the OnePlus Nord 2.

As spotted by @yabhishekhd on Twitter, the Indian website mentioned the OnePlus Nord 2 would be “coming July 22”, meaning there’s not too long to wait for the company’s second stab at the mid-range market. The July 22 date has now been replaced with the words “coming soon”, and apparently the mistake was not replicated on sites for any of the other regions.

While it would be very unlikely for an official OnePlus website to get the date wrong, there is still a little ambiguity here. “Coming July 22” and “a release date of July 22” aren’t necessarily the same thing, and while it would be an enormous surprise if that date came and went without a sniff of the OnePlus Nord 2 via an event, that doesn’t mean it will be available to buy that day.

That said, there is a big clue elsewhere that the OnePlus Nord 2 could be in eager buyers’ hands on July 22, and it comes in the form of a competition run by the company. The contest, which gives lucky winners a free Nord 2 or discounts off other OnePlus orders, runs from July 7 until July 22. That closing date could very well coincide with the handset’s launch.

As the launch draws near, the company has announced a dramatic change for the follow up: the Nord 2 won’t use a Qualcomm chip. Instead, it will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, a chipset we haven’t tested before, so it will be interesting to see how the device performs, especially with the recent OnePlus Nord CE 5G offering a great experience on a budget.

We were a big fan of the original, scoring it four-and-a-half stars in our OnePlus Nord review. “This could easily be a five-star device if it had a true standout feature,” wrote deputy editor Max Parker at the time. “But it’s still easy to recommend as one of the best cheap phones around.”