OnePlus Nord 2 design leaks ahead of July 22 launch

OnePlus isn’t shy about highlighting new releases ahead of time, and has already confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be launching in an event on July 22. But nine days ahead of time, we have a good look at what the phone may look like, thanks to 91mobiles and reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal.



If the images below are to be trusted, it doesn’t seem like OnePlus will be changing much from the original handset in terms of looks. Once again, there’s a slim bezel all the way around, with slightly more on the handset’s chin, and the buttons are evenly split between the left and right-hand side of the phone.

There are no pictures of the back of the handset this time, but the same site has previously published images in conjunction with the leaker OnLeaks which show a rounded camera hump, similar to what we’ve recently seen on the OnePlus 9. These renders were constructed using an “early prototype CAD”, so are theoretically subject to change, but judging from the new images, things seem to have stayed largely the same – at least on the front.

Of course, the biggest change for the phone is set to be on the inside. OnePlus has revealed that it will not be using Qualcomm this time around, and will instead embrace MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 AI chipset – something the company says will help the handset boost its image and video quality. Hopefully this won’t be at the expense of performance, but we’ll know for sure when we get our review unit in for testing.



OnePlus is set to unveil the OnePlus Nord 2 as well as some new true wireless headphones – the OnePlus Buds Pro – at an event on July 22. The latter was revealed on the company’s Lab site, where fans are currently being encouraged to apply to be a tester of both the buds and the new phone.

Not much is known about the earphones other than the name, but with AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the word “Pro” tends to mean boosted sound quality and active noise cancellation (ANC). Hopefully this will be enough to see OnePlus grab a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds, but we shall have to see what the company has in store on July 22.