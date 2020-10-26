Surprise! OnePlus has just announced a duo of new phones in the form of the N10 5G and the Nord N100. Both phones sit in the Nord family and are very affordable.

Let’s start with the Nord N10 5G, which OnePlus is touting as “The most accessible premium 5G experience”. It has a 90Hz display, Warp Charge for fast charging and even expandable storage – a first for the brand. That display measures 6.49-inch and packs a FHD+ resolution.

There’s a 4300mAh battery inside that supports 30w charging from WarpCharge 30T and 5G for faster network speeds if you’re in the right area. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 690 chipset and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On the back, there’s a 64MP main camera along with a 119-degree wide lens. Macro and monochrome lenses make the cut too, plus there’s a 16MP camera on the front. The N10 5G will be available in a ‘Midnight Ice’ colour for £329 from retailers like John Lewis and Amazon.

Next up is a Nord N100, a £179 device that’s a little more on the lower end. It has a 6.52-inch screen, stereo speakers and 18w fast charging. There’s no 5G, with the chipset inside a Snapdragon 460 with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. There’s a 13MP camera on the back, a lens for bokeh and usual OnePlus features like Zen Mode, Dark Mode and more.

Related: Best Android phone

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, said, “OnePlus’ mission to share better technology with the world means that we strive to make cutting-edge technology more accessible to a wider range of users. The OnePlus Nord N Series represents the next step in our strategy to expand our smartphone offerings to more price points. Now even more users can get a burdenless experience without sacrificing quality.”

The OnePlus Nord N100 will be available for £179 from 10 November, while OnePlus Nord N10 will be available for £329 later on in November. US release dates will follow.

Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…