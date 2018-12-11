The OnePlus McLaren Edition improves on the 6T in almost every way

OnePlus has just launched the OnePlus McLaren Edition, a souped up version of the OnePlus 6T.

Its headline feature is undoubtedly ‘Warp Charge 30’, which lets you get up to a day of power in just 20 minutes, according to OnePlus. That’s down from 30 minutes on the regular 6T.

“Thanks to new Integrated Circuits in both the charger and the phone, as well as finely tuned power management software, 30 watts of power flow to the handset without slowing down even when the device is being used, or generating excessive heat,” said the company.

To highlight Warp Charge 30, the OnePlus McLaren Edition comes with a Warp Charge 30 power unit and a Papaya Orange − a nod to McLaren − braided cord cable.

The handset also features a ludicrous 10GB of RAM, up from 8GB on the standard 6T. Is the extra 2GB really necessary? Probably not. The 8GB version of the OnePlus 6T offers excellent performance. We’re not complaining though. This is simply another way to differentiate the McLaren Edition from the regular 6T.

The McLaren Edition is also a little slicker-looking than the normal 6T, featuring a Papaya Orange streak that lines the bottom edge of the device, and an eye-catching pattern beneath the glass back of the phone, apparently based on McLaren’s carbon fiber.

Unsurprisingly, all of these enhancements come at a price. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is significantly more expensive than the regular version of the 6T, costing £649 (€699 in Europe, $699 in the US).

The standard OnePlus 6T model OnePlus 6T starts at £499 for 6GB RAM/128GB, £529 for 8GB RAM/128GB, and £579 for 8GB RAM and 256GB.

The McLaren Edition will be available to buy later this week, with OnePlus saying it will be available in Western Europe and North America from December 13, and India, China and the Nordics a little while later.

